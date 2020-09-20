Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

RST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Secur. lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research lowered Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $736.55 million, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 123,939 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 358,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

