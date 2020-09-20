Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $218.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.