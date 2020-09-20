Reviewing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NYSE:BRPA)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 129.71

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A 3.85% 0.78% Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

