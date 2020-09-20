Reviewing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 11.75% 4.35% 1.77% Brookfield Property Partners -4.06% -0.56% -0.22%

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Brookfield Property Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.61 $30.33 million $6.01 3.77 Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 0.70 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Office Properties Income Trust and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus price target of $16.45, suggesting a potential upside of 43.67%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Office Properties Income Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

