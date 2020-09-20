Reviewing National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties and Columbia Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67 Columbia Property Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus price target of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Retail Properties and Columbia Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $670.49 million 9.58 $299.18 million $2.76 13.42 Columbia Property Trust $288.84 million 4.51 $9.20 million $1.50 7.58

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. National Retail Properties pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 35.75% 6.12% 3.21% Columbia Property Trust -10.36% -1.16% -0.72%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Columbia Property Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

