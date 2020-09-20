Reviewing American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGR)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 10.34% 16.02% 13.14%

76.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.65%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sturm Ruger & Company Inc is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sturm Ruger & Company Inc $410.51 million 2.60 $32.29 million N/A N/A

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc beats American Outdoor Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.