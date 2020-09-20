Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Republic Services worth $47,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $95.78 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

