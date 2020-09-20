Renaissance Capital Downgrades FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) to Sell

Renaissance Capital cut shares of FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FHNIY. HSBC raised FirstRand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Investec raised FirstRand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FHNIY opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

