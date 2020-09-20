Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.26

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Ren has a total market cap of $230.41 million and $55.11 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, UEX, Tidex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,330,203 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Huobi Global, Binance, Kyber Network, UEX, Tidex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.