Ren Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Ren has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, OKEx and UEX. Ren has a total market capitalization of $230.41 million and approximately $55.11 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,330,203 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Binance, UEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, Tidex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

