Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of RF opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,770,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 489,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,534,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

