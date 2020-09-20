RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in RealPage were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RealPage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RealPage by 192.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 361,997 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in RealPage by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in RealPage by 21.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $12,970,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,689.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,158 shares of company stock worth $35,488,451. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

