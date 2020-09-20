Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Up 11.2% in August

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 371,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

