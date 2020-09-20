Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Achieves $316,825.81

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $316,825.81 and approximately $122,627.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054092 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

