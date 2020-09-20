Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Camping World in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

NYSE:CWH opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.83. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475 and have sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 434.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

