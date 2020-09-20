Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NYSE AXP opened at $103.44 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in American Express by 877.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 95.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.