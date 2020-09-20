Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 170.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRPL. Wedbush increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

PRPL opened at $22.02 on Friday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

