Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $3,898,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3,154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $7,512,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter.

PZZA opened at $82.35 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

