Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,767 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sirius XM by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Benchmark raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

