Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $3.62. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 432,262 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.69.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

