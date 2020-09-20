Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Assured Guaranty worth $47,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO opened at $19.07 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

