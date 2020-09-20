Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,846 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of PNM Resources worth $42,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 43.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 153,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $40.04 on Friday. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.