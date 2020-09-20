Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,544 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $45,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $117.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,230,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,763 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,007 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.