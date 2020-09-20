Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of FactSet Research Systems worth $39,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $336.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

