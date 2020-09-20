Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of FedEx worth $48,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.78 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $256.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.33.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

