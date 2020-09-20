Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 41,013 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Republic Services worth $47,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.