Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of AutoZone worth $40,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,205.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,206.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,084.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,268.00.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

