Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,908 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $46,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

BK stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

