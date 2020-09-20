Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 366.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.83% of American Assets Trust worth $47,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,317 shares of company stock worth $1,410,574. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AAT opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

