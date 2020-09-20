Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $40,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

