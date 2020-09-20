Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.08 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $47,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $6,134,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.