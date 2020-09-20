Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.17 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $45,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,230,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,763 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,007 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $99.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.