Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.24 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.34% of MasTec worth $44,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2,677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after buying an additional 3,048,271 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $576,323,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MasTec by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,421,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,056 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $14,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,808,000 after purchasing an additional 923,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

