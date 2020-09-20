Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.83 Million Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of HMS worth $43,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HMS by 345.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 52.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

