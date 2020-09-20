Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.94 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Clorox worth $42,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.