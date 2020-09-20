Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.19 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $42,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $152.13 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

