Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.17 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,015 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Water Works worth $42,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. CX Institutional grew its position in American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.