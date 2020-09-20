Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.59 Million Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $41,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spire by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Spire by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Spire by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SR. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $52.16 on Friday. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

