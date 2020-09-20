Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $42,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

