Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 130.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Eldorado Resorts worth $46,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

ERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of ERI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

