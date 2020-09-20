Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 52,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $43,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,540. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

