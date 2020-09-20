Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $43,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $192,969,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,215.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,242.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $987.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,143.33.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

