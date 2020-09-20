Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,547,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.19 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

