Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 97,764 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $26.06 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

