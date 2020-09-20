Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 97,764 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of Cimarex Energy worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of XEC opened at $26.06 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

