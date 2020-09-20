Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 89,401 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $42,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 186.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

