Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,559 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $41,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $62,507,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $187.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.57. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,043.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $210.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

