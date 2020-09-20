Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,579 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $44,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 192,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,286,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,217 shares of company stock worth $19,064,850. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

