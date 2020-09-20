Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 576,069 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Perspecta worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perspecta by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at about $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $56,771,000.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

