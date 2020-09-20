Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,347 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Shares of APH opened at $108.87 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $113.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

